Home | News | AFP to launch fact-checking sites in English, Spanish and Portuguese

AFP to launch fact-checking sites in English, Spanish and Portuguese

Dan Soko

"We are delighted with this new (fact-checking) contract (with Facebook), which is testament to AFP's expertise and credibility in the verification of information", said AFP Global News Director Michele Leridon. By FRED DUFOUR (AFP/File)

Agence France-Presse (AFP) will launch fact-checking sites in English, Spanish and Portuguese with financial support from Facebook, the international news agency announced on Thursday.

The new websites, based on AFP's current Factuel site, will be dedicated to verifying and debunking fake news and disinformation spread online.

They will initially be dedicated to news from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, with three more countries to be added soon, and AFP journalists on the ground will contribute to the service.

The expanded collaboration between AFP and Facebook and is a continuation of a 2017 contract between the social media giant and five French news organisations, including AFP, the agency said in a statement.

"We're taking action to reduce the spread of misinformation on our platform, but we know we can't do it alone," said Facebook Product Manager Tessa Lyons.

"AFP is a well-respected news organisation with a deep understanding of local contexts in many countries around the world," she added.

"We are delighted with this new contract, which is testament to AFP's expertise and credibility in the verification of information", said AFP Global News Director Michele Leridon.

AFP will have full independence to choose what content is checked under the agreement, the agency said. Some of the fact-checks will be posted on Facebook and flagged to users.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Preach Wealth And Possession To Your Congregations—JOSPONG Urges The Clergy

May 24, 2018

Nationwide Demonstration Tagged “Save Ghana Football” To Hit Ghana

May 24, 2018

UEFA CL Final: Price Hikes Spell Misery For Fans

May 24, 2018

Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

May 24, 2018

CONFIRMED… Asante Kotoko Terminates Baba Mahama's Contract

May 24, 2018

PRESS STATEMENT… GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 24, 2018

Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

Politics: A bipartisan group of senators warn Trump not to blow it in trade negotiations with China

May 22, 2018

Politics: Kim Jong Un is said to be worried about North Korea falling to a military coup while he's rubbing shoulders with Trump in Singapore

May 22, 2018

Politics: Saudi Arabia arrested 10 activists who campaigned for women's rights to drive just weeks before it plans to lift the ban on driving

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!