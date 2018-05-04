Anas Number 12 Expose: Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Kwesi Nyantakyi still remains its president despite facing questioning from the police for allegedly defrauding under false pretense.

Nyantakyi was picked up and interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department on Wednesday following the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo ordering for his arrest after being privy to the expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas set be released for public viewing on 6th June,2018

This also brought about reports of Kwesi Nyantakyi resigning from his office as well an acting president in the person of Lawyer Kwaku Ayiah being reported.

However a statement signed by the Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Mr Isaac Addo went on to state that there had been no changes to the hierarchy of the Ghana’s football governing body whatsoever. The statement also went on to state that the Ghana Football Association is solidly behind Kwesi Nyantakyi

Here is the full statement from the Ghana Football Association

''On Tuesday 22nd May 2018 there was an activation of the relevant state institutions to probe into an issue relating to the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyaktakyi in the yet-to-be released documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

'Though the President of the GFA was on official duties outside the country, he cut his trip short and returned to Ghana on 23rd May 2018.

''On his arrival he was escorted to the CID Headquarters where he was interrogated, a statement taken and subsequently granted bail.

''Presently he is helping the police with their investigations.

''The President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges levelled against him.

''The GFA President being a law abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.

''Following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the GFA on Thursday, the body wishes to state that nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr. Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association.

''Any statement contrary to this must be disregarded.

''We wish to re-iterate that Mr. Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

''All offices and outlets of the GFA remain fully functional and we confirm that all scheduled activities of the federation continue without any hindrances.

''We urge all our stakeholders and members to remain calm during this period.