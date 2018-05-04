Home | News | Anas Number 12 Expose: Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA

Anas Number 12 Expose: Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA

Dan Soko

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Kwesi Nyantakyi still remains its president despite facing questioning from the police for allegedly defrauding under false pretense.

Nyantakyi was picked up and interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department on Wednesday following the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo ordering for his arrest after being privy to the expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas set be released for public viewing on 6th June,2018

This also brought about reports of Kwesi Nyantakyi resigning from his office as well an acting president in the person of Lawyer Kwaku Ayiah being reported.

READ ALSO:Anas Expose' Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones

However a statement signed by the Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Mr Isaac Addo went on to state that there had been no changes to the hierarchy of the Ghana’s football governing body whatsoever. The statement also went on to state that the Ghana Football Association is solidly behind Kwesi Nyantakyi

Here is the full statement from the Ghana Football Association

  ''On Tuesday 22nd May 2018 there was an activation of the relevant state institutions to probe into an issue relating to the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyaktakyi in the yet-to-be released documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

'Though the President of the GFA was on official duties outside the country, he cut his trip short and returned to Ghana on 23rd May 2018.

''On his arrival he was escorted to the CID Headquarters where he was interrogated, a statement taken and subsequently granted bail.

''Presently he is helping the police with their investigations.

''The President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges levelled against him.

''The GFA President being a law abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.

READ ALSO:Only miracles can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah

''Following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the GFA on Thursday, the body wishes to state that nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr. Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association.

''Any statement contrary to this must be disregarded.

''We wish to re-iterate that Mr. Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

''All offices and outlets of the GFA remain fully functional and we confirm that all scheduled activities of the federation continue without any hindrances.

''We urge all our stakeholders and members to remain calm during this period.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Preach Wealth And Possession To Your Congregations—JOSPONG Urges The Clergy

May 24, 2018

Nationwide Demonstration Tagged “Save Ghana Football” To Hit Ghana

May 24, 2018

UEFA CL Final: Price Hikes Spell Misery For Fans

May 24, 2018

Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

May 24, 2018

CONFIRMED… Asante Kotoko Terminates Baba Mahama's Contract

May 24, 2018

PRESS STATEMENT… GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 24, 2018

Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

Politics: A bipartisan group of senators warn Trump not to blow it in trade negotiations with China

May 22, 2018

Politics: Kim Jong Un is said to be worried about North Korea falling to a military coup while he's rubbing shoulders with Trump in Singapore

May 22, 2018

Politics: Saudi Arabia arrested 10 activists who campaigned for women's rights to drive just weeks before it plans to lift the ban on driving

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!