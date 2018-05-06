First Lady commissions health training facilities at Wisconsin University

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, May 24, GNA - Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo,
First Lady, on Thursday commissioned state-of-the-Art Nursing Simulators and a
multi-purpose complex, that are geared towards
modernising healthcare training for students of the Wisconsin
International University College (WIUC), in Accra.
The 200,000 dollar-worth patient simulators,
which included a pregnant female, a new-born baby, and an adult male, full body
mannequins/dummies modelled like human bodies, are wireless and
computer-controlled.
The simulators were procured by the
Institution to better equip students on evolving trends in the care giving
profession and enhance efficiency in patient-care giver relationship.
The new five storey multi-purpose complex has
offices and two lecture theatres with 120 students sitting capacity each, and a
ground floor that houses a banking hall and offices.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mrs
Akufo-Addo congratulated the University for it decision to invest in such
modernised health training facilities that would help equip the students with
the highest nursing and midwifery training.
She noted that the Institutions’ investment in
the equipment, fall in line with her passion of promoting good healthcare
delivery for Ghanaians, especially for women and children.
The First Lady said since healthcare was a
priority to her, the Rebecca Foundation, which she founded, after a little over
a year in operation, had already constructed a mother and baby and paediatric
intensive care units at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.
The Foundation had also carried out medical
outreaches and partnered with other charities to provide urgent surgeries to
vulnerable Ghanaians.
She announced that the Foundation would soon
cut the sod for the construction of a Children Emergency Unit and support the
building of a hostel for parents of children on cancer treatment at the Korle
Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed government commitment
towards ensuring that all Ghanaians had access to quality affordable and
available healthcare, which was a right to everyone.
She noted that vision was achievable, not only
through expanding, equipping and increasing the number of health facilities,
but also through capacity building and increasing the number of health
professionals, particularly at the primary level of healthcare.
Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that “a well-trained
workforce such as that, which the WIUC and others like it, sought to produce,
was fundamental to the provision of quality healthcare in the country.
She therefore, commended the Chancellor and
Management of the University for the giant strides made in providing
exceptional nursing and midwifery training facilities, and expressed the hope
that some of the graduates would be working in the facilities built by the
Rebecca Foundation soon.
Whilst applauding the university authorities
on the introduction of its health entrepreneurship training module for
students, the First Lady urged the students to take full advantage of the vast
and limitless opportunities at their disposal and make the best out of them.
She reminded all health professionals that
“the profession goes beyond possessing outstanding skills and exposure.
“When people are placed in your care for
treatment, they are at their most vulnerable. All the practical skills in the
world cannot take the place of the right attitude and a genuine interest in the
welfare of your patient”.
“I therefore appeal to you students, that even
as you enhance your knowledge and skills, you should also work on cultivating
the right disposition and the correct work ethics now.” Mrs Akufo-Addo stated.
She encouraged other health training
institutions, both public and private; to play their parts towards enhancing
healthcare delivery in the country so Ghana could make progress towards
achieving Sustainable Development Goal Number Three, which was aimed at
attaining Good Health and Wellbeing for all citizens.
On his part, Professor Obeng Mireku,
Vice-Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, said a
simulation specialist from the Concordia University in Michigan, USA were in
the country in March this year to train the students and faculty of Wisconsin’s
School of Nursing on how to use the simulators.
He called on the government and other agencies
involved in policymaking in the healthcare sector and in tertiary education, to
support initiatives geared towards improving the quality of teaching and learning.
“They can do this by providing an environment
that is conducive for institutions such as ours to thrive, and by resourcing us
where possible so that we can create centres of training excellence which
attract students from around the world.
GNA
