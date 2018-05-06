First Lady commissions health training facilities at Wisconsin University

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, May 24, GNA - Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady, on Thursday commissioned state-of-the-Art Nursing Simulators and a multi-purpose complex, that are geared towards modernising healthcare training for students of the Wisconsin International University College (WIUC), in Accra.

The 200,000 dollar-worth patient simulators, which included a pregnant female, a new-born baby, and an adult male, full body mannequins/dummies modelled like human bodies, are wireless and computer-controlled.

The simulators were procured by the Institution to better equip students on evolving trends in the care giving profession and enhance efficiency in patient-care giver relationship.

The new five storey multi-purpose complex has offices and two lecture theatres with 120 students sitting capacity each, and a ground floor that houses a banking hall and offices.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mrs Akufo-Addo congratulated the University for it decision to invest in such modernised health training facilities that would help equip the students with the highest nursing and midwifery training.

She noted that the Institutions’ investment in the equipment, fall in line with her passion of promoting good healthcare delivery for Ghanaians, especially for women and children.

The First Lady said since healthcare was a priority to her, the Rebecca Foundation, which she founded, after a little over a year in operation, had already constructed a mother and baby and paediatric intensive care units at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The Foundation had also carried out medical outreaches and partnered with other charities to provide urgent surgeries to vulnerable Ghanaians.

She announced that the Foundation would soon cut the sod for the construction of a Children Emergency Unit and support the building of a hostel for parents of children on cancer treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed government commitment towards ensuring that all Ghanaians had access to quality affordable and available healthcare, which was a right to everyone.

She noted that vision was achievable, not only through expanding, equipping and increasing the number of health facilities, but also through capacity building and increasing the number of health professionals, particularly at the primary level of healthcare.

Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that “a well-trained workforce such as that, which the WIUC and others like it, sought to produce, was fundamental to the provision of quality healthcare in the country.

She therefore, commended the Chancellor and Management of the University for the giant strides made in providing exceptional nursing and midwifery training facilities, and expressed the hope that some of the graduates would be working in the facilities built by the Rebecca Foundation soon.

Whilst applauding the university authorities on the introduction of its health entrepreneurship training module for students, the First Lady urged the students to take full advantage of the vast and limitless opportunities at their disposal and make the best out of them.

She reminded all health professionals that “the profession goes beyond possessing outstanding skills and exposure.

“When people are placed in your care for treatment, they are at their most vulnerable. All the practical skills in the world cannot take the place of the right attitude and a genuine interest in the welfare of your patient”.

“I therefore appeal to you students, that even as you enhance your knowledge and skills, you should also work on cultivating the right disposition and the correct work ethics now.” Mrs Akufo-Addo stated.

She encouraged other health training institutions, both public and private; to play their parts towards enhancing healthcare delivery in the country so Ghana could make progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal Number Three, which was aimed at attaining Good Health and Wellbeing for all citizens.

On his part, Professor Obeng Mireku, Vice-Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, said a simulation specialist from the Concordia University in Michigan, USA were in the country in March this year to train the students and faculty of Wisconsin’s School of Nursing on how to use the simulators.

He called on the government and other agencies involved in policymaking in the healthcare sector and in tertiary education, to support initiatives geared towards improving the quality of teaching and learning.

“They can do this by providing an environment that is conducive for institutions such as ours to thrive, and by resourcing us where possible so that we can create centres of training excellence which attract students from around the world.

