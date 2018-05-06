Ghana Post has no direct relationship with Google in NDPAS - Deputy Minister

By
Benjamin Mensah, GNA
Accra, May 24, GNA - No money was paid to
Google by Ghana Post, and Ghana Post has no direct relationship with Google
under the National Digital Property Addressing System (NDPAS) project, Nenyi
George Andah, Deputy Minister for Communications revealed on Thursday.
However, data received from Vokacom who have
direct relationship with Google indicates that outside the original scope of
the project and as a value added opportunity a total amount of US1, 395.64 has
been paid for the standard level usage of the Google map on the NDPAS from 2017
to date to Google.
Answering questions related to the project, in
Parliament, Nenyi Andah said additional direct payments from Vokacom may be
made based on usage and other considerations.
The Deputy Minister’s answer was in response
to a question from Ras Mubarak, MP for Kumbungu, who wanted to know the
expenditure breakdown of the Digital Address System which was launched recently
by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
According to the Deputy Minister, who is also
the MP for Awutu Senya West, the Supplier/Software developer has delivered 95
per cent in terms of project implementation; and with regards to the
expenditure for the project, a total of GH¢10.99 million was allocated to Ghana
Post Company Limited, comprising GH¢9.99 million for the Supplier/Software
developer (Vokacom Limited) and GH¢1.001 million to Ghana Post for project
implementation (operational cost).
An amount of GH¢9.49 million, representing 95
per cent of GH¢9.99 has been paid to the supplier.
“Mr Speaker, it is necessary to note that the
GH¢9.99 million being spent on the NDPAS will provide the system and had taken
care of the marketing and publicity so far.
“However, the Government may have to spend
more on marketing and publicity so as to ensure that every Ghanaian everywhere
knows about the Ghana Post GPS and can have their digital address,” Nenyi Andah
said.
The Akufo- Addo led Government in 2017, in
implementing its plans to digitise the Ghanaian economy introduced a number of
innovations. Notable among them is the NDPAS, which is sponsored by the
Ministry of Communications and being implemented by the Ghana Post Company
Limited.
The NDPAS was officially launched by President
Akufo-Addo on October 18, 2017 to provide digital address for every property in
Ghana, to improve the efficiency of doing business using ICT as the enabler.
Nenyi Andah explained that the establishment
of re-engineered and automated digital addressing system is critical for
effective implementation of national identification and address referencing
database.
Also, NDPAS will facilitate the formalisation
of the economy as it provides unique digital address for property and
businesses for easier identification and tracking by relevant institutions.
“NDPAS is one of the many key initiatives that
will transform Ghana Post to revamp its operations and spur up the home
delivery and support businesses in both urban and rural areas,” the Deputy
Minister assured.
In a related development, Mr Edward
Kaale-Ewola Dery, MP for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region,
wanted to know the steps being taken to curb the network interferences from
neighbouring Burkina Faso, which was affecting communication in the entire
Lambussie District.
The Deputy Communications Minister said the
National Communications Authority is conducting a technical investigation into
the complaint and the monitoring, processing and analysis exercise would
completed by the end of August 2018.
He said the Ministry would apprise the House
as soon as the report is ready.
GNA
