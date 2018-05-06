Home | News | Government would support entrepreneurs - Minister

Government would support entrepreneurs - Minister

Dan Soko

By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA - Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Minister for Business Development, has assured entrepreneurs, especially the up-coming ones, of the government's resolve to assist them.

He said the government would dialogue with and listen to the entrepreneurs, in order to have a vivid understanding of their needs and how best to address them.

The minister said this at a round-table discussion between Ispace, a developmental NGO, the Ministry of Business Development and a cross section of young entrepreneurs.

He said for the President's Ghana beyond Aid agenda to succeed, there was the need to create local businesses to compete globally.

He urged the entrepreneurs to strive for success in their various endeavours since their successes were not theirs alone, but the nation's as well.

"Our doors are opened. Let us work together for the good of Ghana," he added.

Dr John Kumar, Director of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) programme, said an Entrepreneurship Policy Document, which was presently at the cabinet level, was being prepared for parliament.

He said the document sought to ensure that entrepreneurship in the country thrived successfully.

Dr. Kumar told the young entrepreneurs that whilst the government was ever ready to support them, they should gird their loins and strive ahead, adding that, entrepreneurship was not necessarily easy.

"You must know that you grow and yet fall sometimes, and you still would have to get up and match up to competition going on," he said.

GNA

