Government would support entrepreneurs - Minister

By
Robert Anane, GNA
Accra, May 24, GNA - Mohammed Ibrahim Awal,
Minister for Business Development, has assured entrepreneurs, especially the
up-coming ones, of the government's resolve to assist them.
He said the government would dialogue with and
listen to the entrepreneurs, in order to have a vivid understanding of their
needs and how best to address them.
The minister said this at a round-table
discussion between Ispace, a developmental NGO, the Ministry of Business
Development and a cross section of young entrepreneurs.
He said for the President's Ghana beyond Aid
agenda to succeed, there was the need to create local businesses to compete
globally.
He urged the entrepreneurs to strive for
success in their various endeavours since their successes were not theirs
alone, but the nation's as well.
"Our doors are opened. Let us work
together for the good of Ghana," he added.
Dr John Kumar, Director of the National
Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) programme, said an Entrepreneurship
Policy Document, which was presently at the cabinet level, was being prepared
for parliament.
He said the document sought to ensure that
entrepreneurship in the country thrived successfully.
Dr. Kumar told the young entrepreneurs that
whilst the government was ever ready to support them, they should gird their
loins and strive ahead, adding that, entrepreneurship was not necessarily easy.
"You must know that you grow and yet fall
sometimes, and you still would have to get up and match up to competition going
on," he said.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article