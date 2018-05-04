Youth empowered to fight negative widowhood rites

By
Anthony Apubeo, GNA
Tongo (U/E), May 24, GNA - About 40 selected
youth from three Districts in the Upper East Region have been given community
journalism training by media practitioners to identify and report on
dehumanising widowhood rites practised in their respective communities.
The three selected districts which included;
Bolgatanga Municipality, Talensi and Nabdam Districts and resource persons from
the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) educated the
youth on rights of widows and women in general.
The two-day workshop, organised by the Widows
and Orphans Movement (WOM) A Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) with funding
from Action Aid Ghana, another NGO, in Tongo in the Talensi District, is aimed
at empowering the youth with journalistic skills and knowledge on the adverse
effects of widowhood rites that were dehumanising.
The two NGOs have over the years collaborated
effectively to ensure the dehumanising cultural practices against widows were
either modified or abolished in some communities in the region and work to
enhance the wellbeing of widows and orphans.
During the training, the youth were empowered
to be ambassadors against cultural practices that were dehumanising to widows
in their various communities and educate their colleagues and community members
to realise the bad effects of the practices.
The media practitioners took the youth through
the rudiments of community journalism, poetry recitals, drama, music,
storytelling, photo story and cartooning among others as techniques to employ
to sensitise their respective communities and report on some of the
dehumanising widowhood rites to bring about change in the life of women.
Speaking at workshop, Mr Abdulai Jaladeen, the
Upper East Regional Director of CHRAJ stated that the 1992 Constitution of
Ghana frowned on practices that were discriminatory and truncated the rights
and freedoms of an individual.
He explained that there were lots of
injustices in society in the name of tradition and said most of them were
against widows and women in general and urged the youth to work with the media
to bring an end to the practices in the various communities.
The Regional Director expressed regret that
over years, widowhood rites had led to streetism among children due to extreme
poverty, truncation of education, social vices, and urbanisation, unwanted and
teenage pregnancies among others and called for collective efforts from all
stakeholders to end the menace.
Mr Jaladeen encouraged the widows who were
maltreated to report to the appropriate authorities including his outfit, and
said widows played crucial roles in community development and should be
considered as partners in development and not be maltreated through
dehumanising widowhood rites.
Ms Patricia Ayichuru, Programme Officer at WOM
indicated that her NGO was not against all widowhood rites but those such as
bathing the widow in public, forcing the widow to take concoction, pouring hot
and cold water on the widow, bathing them from a calabash in front of men,
eating food cooked at the refuse dump among others.
She said synergy between the media and the
youth was very critical in their quest to modernising some practices on
widowhood rites in the communities and charged the youth to be proactive in the
duties assigned them.
Madam Betty Ayagiba, the founder of WOM who
thanked the media and the CHRAJ Director as well as the youth for honouring invitation
to the workshop, and explained that women were special to God and any activity
that dehumanised them was unpleasant to God.
Mama Betty encouraged the youth to be good
ambassadors that would yield positive change in their respective communities and
cautioned them to be mindful of their language when interacting with community
members particularly against the elderly.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article