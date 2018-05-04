Home | News | Wa GPRTU intensifies crime and passenger safety education

Wa GPRTU intensifies crime and passenger safety education

Dan Soko

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Wa, May 24, GNA - The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (G.P.R.T.U) in partnership with Ghana Police Service in Upper West Region has organised security sensitisation for drivers and head porters for passenger safety and protection of other road users.

This is the second time the G.P.R.T.U in collaboration with the Police in the Region has organised similar refresher training programmes in recent months to update their members, particularly drivers on crime, road regulations and public relations to ensure safety on the road.

The Upper West Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) Commander ASP Emelia Asiedu Gyekye who spoke on road safety during trips advised drivers to think about protecting human lives first when using the road.

She attributed most recurrent accidents to failure by divers to observe road traffic signs like zebra crossing or pedestrian cross walks, curves, white markings, speed limit, lane control, parking, standing and stopping signs as well as negligence to check conditions of their vehicles before moving them.

“Many drivers cannot read road signs and the white markings on the road so they always do wrong overtaking, even where there is zebra crossing or curves, these are not allowed and can cause accident,” she said.

“A good driver is the one who embarks on a journey and returns safely with all his passengers safe and happy,” she added: “Always think about the people who are left behind when accident occurs; the breadwinners who take care of the school and other dependants.”

ASP Mrs Gyekye also spoke against over loading and insecure loading as unacceptable as well as rickety vehicles plying on the road and those that did not go through regular maintenance checks to ensure their road worthiness.

The Wa Municipal Police Commander DSP Vincent Appiah advised drivers not to bow to pressure from some passengers to speed over the recommended limit.

He explained that over-speeding posed grave danger to all users of the road since it was difficult to control the vehicle anything a fault occurred or a tyre got burst or break failure.

Besides, he said, the impact of an over-speeding vehicle was severe and devastating when an accident occurred and called on drivers to always do proper judgment or accurate calculations when overtaking another vehicle, climbing hills or negotiating curves among others. 

DSP Appiah said robust security measures have been put in place to curtail armed robbery attacks and ensure adequate protection of lives and property as well as ensure people transacted their lawful businesses without fear.

He advised drivers to be security conscious and volunteer information to the security apparatus to help them re-strategize in their operations so that businesses and citizens could also go about their lawful duties both during the day and night.

The Regional Senior Industrial Relations Officer of G.P.R.T.U. Alhaji Nuhu Mahama said the Union would continue to collaborate and cooperate with the police on road traffic regulations for the overall safety of passengers and other road users.

He reminded drivers to often abreast themselves of the road safety rules to improve their rapport with passengers to improve the transport business and move it to higher pedestal.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Preach Wealth And Possession To Your Congregations—JOSPONG Urges The Clergy

May 24, 2018

Nationwide Demonstration Tagged “Save Ghana Football” To Hit Ghana

May 24, 2018

UEFA CL Final: Price Hikes Spell Misery For Fans

May 24, 2018

Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

May 24, 2018

CONFIRMED… Asante Kotoko Terminates Baba Mahama's Contract

May 24, 2018

PRESS STATEMENT… GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 24, 2018

Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

Politics: A bipartisan group of senators warn Trump not to blow it in trade negotiations with China

May 22, 2018

Politics: Kim Jong Un is said to be worried about North Korea falling to a military coup while he's rubbing shoulders with Trump in Singapore

May 22, 2018

Politics: Saudi Arabia arrested 10 activists who campaigned for women's rights to drive just weeks before it plans to lift the ban on driving

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!