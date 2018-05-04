Wa GPRTU intensifies crime and passenger safety education

By D.I.
Laary, GNA
Wa, May 24, GNA - The Ghana Private Road
Transport Union (G.P.R.T.U) in partnership with Ghana Police Service in Upper
West Region has organised security sensitisation for drivers and head porters
for passenger safety and protection of other road users.
This is the second time the G.P.R.T.U in
collaboration with the Police in the Region has organised similar refresher
training programmes in recent months to update their members, particularly
drivers on crime, road regulations and public relations to ensure safety on the
road.
The Upper West Motor Traffic and Transport
Directorate (MTTD) Commander ASP Emelia Asiedu Gyekye who spoke on road safety
during trips advised drivers to think about protecting human lives first when
using the road.
She attributed most recurrent accidents to
failure by divers to observe road traffic signs like zebra crossing or
pedestrian cross walks, curves, white markings, speed limit, lane control,
parking, standing and stopping signs as well as negligence to check conditions
of their vehicles before moving them.
“Many drivers cannot read road signs and the
white markings on the road so they always do wrong overtaking, even where there
is zebra crossing or curves, these are not allowed and can cause accident,” she
said.
“A good driver is the one who embarks on a
journey and returns safely with all his passengers safe and happy,” she added:
“Always think about the people who are left behind when accident occurs; the
breadwinners who take care of the school and other dependants.”
ASP Mrs Gyekye also spoke against over loading
and insecure loading as unacceptable as well as rickety vehicles plying on the
road and those that did not go through regular maintenance checks to ensure
their road worthiness.
The Wa Municipal Police Commander DSP Vincent
Appiah advised drivers not to bow to pressure from some passengers to speed
over the recommended limit.
He explained that over-speeding posed grave
danger to all users of the road since it was difficult to control the vehicle
anything a fault occurred or a tyre got burst or break failure.
Besides, he said, the impact of an
over-speeding vehicle was severe and devastating when an accident occurred and
called on drivers to always do proper judgment or accurate calculations when
overtaking another vehicle, climbing hills or negotiating curves among
others.
DSP Appiah said robust security measures have
been put in place to curtail armed robbery attacks and ensure adequate protection
of lives and property as well as ensure people transacted their lawful
businesses without fear.
He advised drivers to be security conscious
and volunteer information to the security apparatus to help them re-strategize
in their operations so that businesses and citizens could also go about their
lawful duties both during the day and night.
The Regional Senior Industrial Relations
Officer of G.P.R.T.U. Alhaji Nuhu Mahama said the Union would continue to
collaborate and cooperate with the police on road traffic regulations for the
overall safety of passengers and other road users.
He reminded drivers to often abreast
themselves of the road safety rules to improve their rapport with passengers to
improve the transport business and move it to higher pedestal.
GNA
