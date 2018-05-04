Home | News | Madina MP reiterates commitment to address sanitation challenges in constituency

Madina MP reiterates commitment to address sanitation challenges in constituency

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA - Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Sidique, Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, has assured his constituents that he is taking appropriate steps to address sanitation and drainage challenges in the area.

He said he was following up with the dedicated Ministries to see how best they could collaborate to alleviate the problems of the people.

The major problems in the constituency had been piles of refuse, drains and bad roads.

Mr Abubakar Sidique gave this assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during his tour of some parts of the Madina Constituency.

The tour was to enable the MP get first-hand information on the sanitation, drainage and other challenges the people were grappling with.

Mr Abubakar Sidique noted that there were six storm drains in Madina, which were all part of a development plan by the Ministry of Works and Housing, which had been approved and that contractors would soon be moving to the site to begin work.

He said the areas include the Melcom Road, the Assemblies of God Road, the Ayamba area towards Madina new road, through to the Social Welfare Road and Madina Estates.

He said the Nkwantanang and Tatana had also been awarded and that he was monitoring to ensure these projects were executed.

Mr Abubakar Sidique, who is also the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, said the Nkulenu road within the market would also be constructed as discussions were ongoing to use pavement blocks due to the nature of the road; so that it would last longer.

He said even though Madina was currently congested, the traders had to relocate for the contractors to work.

He noted that the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly was fighting to see whether Redco area would be an option for resettlement; so they could move back when the market is given a facelift.

“We are human oriented and would want to engage them throughout the process, that is why we are sensitising them as quickly as possible; as the contractors have been given time and must finish work within that time frame”.

The MP, therefore, commended the media for playing a part towards the development of the constituency by highlighting relevant issues which needed to be addressed.

Madam Dede Afagbedzi, the Municipal Chief Executive of La Nkwantanang, told the GNA that one of the major issues realised was the many structures that had been built on waterways.

She said together with the technical officers from the Assembly, the tour would give them an opportunity to access the situation, as such, there would be a need to do an inventory of some of these roads and drains; they will be working on.

Madam Afagbedzi said the MP was also pushing from his Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development to support, adding that “the Ministry of Roads and Highways is also assisting with some of these routes.”

She had the belief that beyond the strength of the Assembly, they would be getting some funds from some of these Ministries to also push projects they intend to execute, particularly with regards to the drainage system within the area.

The MCE said the heap of refuse, which was within the Madina market had also been cleared and that traders were now happy and comfortable to trade on that particularly location but cautioned the public to desist from dumping refuse at the market.

GNA







