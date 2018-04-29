Home | News | Government finalises draft on seed regulations - Minister

Government finalises draft on seed regulations - Minister

Dan Soko

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA – Government is working to get parliamentary approval for the finalised draft of the Ghana Seed Regulations, Mr Seth Osei Akoto, the Director of Crop Services Directorate of Ministry of Food Agriculture, has said.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Food and Agriculture at the 2018 National Seed Value Chain Business Networking Forum, Mr Akoto said government had also concluded consultations on other seed sector legislation and strategies, including the implementation of the National Seed Plan.

The forum was on the theme: “Vibrant Local Seed Industry: Strengthening Seed Value Chain Linkages through Public-Private Dialogue.”

The event aimed to contribute to shaping and improving the policy, regulatory and investment environment for enhanced private seed business through sustained public-private dialogue.

It was expected to foster stronger business linkages and networking among seed value chain actors.

Mr Akoto said there was no doubt that the coming into force of those instruments would go a long way to attract more private sector participation and investments in the seed value chain and make the local seed industry more profitable and competitive.

He said government had demonstrated its commitment to empowering the private sector through the active involvement of the National Seed Traders Association of Ghana (NASTAG) and other individual seed producers in the supply of the local seeds for the Planting for Food and Jobs implementation.

Mr Thomas Havor, the President of NASTAG, said the Private Seed Sector would step up efforts to meet the seeds demand for the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ (PFJ) Programme.

He said the sector would also sustain its momentum and even meet the international seed demands, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Havor said the plans could be successful through respectable and healthy relationship with government and other partners, while prioritising the smallholder seed producers’ needs and the entire local seed sector in ensuing provision of high quality seeds. 

He, therefore, called on stakeholders to join NASTAG and the government to develop the local seed sector and agriculture in general.

Mr Havor said it was also to promote the production, marketing and utilisation of quality local seeds that had the greatest potential to significantly impact Ghana’s economic growth in the near future.

“NASTAG has become a relevant player and contributor to key government policies and growth in agricultural productivity of farmers,” he added.

He said currently, the private seed sector was involved in the production of certified seeds and in 2017 produced approximately 4,500 metric tonnes of maize, 1,400 metric tonnes of rice, and 900 metric tonnes of Soybean.

Mr Havor said those figures were woefully inadequate, compared to the current demand, forcing government to import seeds with its associated challenges.

He said as long as the farmers longed for approved quality seeds, coupled with other agronomic activities, Ghana was assured of increased productivity, food and jobs for the ever-growing population.

He said the PFJ was a golden opportunity for players in the value chain to enable Ghana to attain food and nutrition security, increase income and reduce poverty.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Preach Wealth And Possession To Your Congregations—JOSPONG Urges The Clergy

May 24, 2018

Nationwide Demonstration Tagged “Save Ghana Football” To Hit Ghana

May 24, 2018

UEFA CL Final: Price Hikes Spell Misery For Fans

May 24, 2018

Istanbul To Host 2020 CL Final

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

May 24, 2018

CONFIRMED… Asante Kotoko Terminates Baba Mahama's Contract

May 24, 2018

PRESS STATEMENT… GFA Backs Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 24, 2018

Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

Politics: A bipartisan group of senators warn Trump not to blow it in trade negotiations with China

May 22, 2018

Politics: Kim Jong Un is said to be worried about North Korea falling to a military coup while he's rubbing shoulders with Trump in Singapore

May 22, 2018

Politics: Saudi Arabia arrested 10 activists who campaigned for women's rights to drive just weeks before it plans to lift the ban on driving

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!