Government finalises draft on seed regulations - Minister

Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, May 24, GNA – Government is working to
get parliamentary approval for the finalised draft of the Ghana Seed
Regulations, Mr Seth Osei Akoto, the Director of Crop Services Directorate of
Ministry of Food Agriculture, has said.
Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Food and
Agriculture at the 2018 National Seed Value Chain Business Networking Forum, Mr
Akoto said government had also concluded consultations on other seed sector
legislation and strategies, including the implementation of the National Seed
Plan.
The forum was on the theme: “Vibrant Local
Seed Industry: Strengthening Seed Value Chain Linkages through Public-Private
Dialogue.”
The event aimed to contribute to shaping and
improving the policy, regulatory and investment environment for enhanced
private seed business through sustained public-private dialogue.
It was expected to foster stronger business
linkages and networking among seed value chain actors.
Mr Akoto said there was no doubt that the
coming into force of those instruments would go a long way to attract more
private sector participation and investments in the seed value chain and make
the local seed industry more profitable and competitive.
He said government had demonstrated its
commitment to empowering the private sector through the active involvement of
the National Seed Traders Association of Ghana (NASTAG) and other individual
seed producers in the supply of the local seeds for the Planting for Food and
Jobs implementation.
Mr Thomas Havor, the President of NASTAG, said
the Private Seed Sector would step up efforts to meet the seeds demand for the
‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ (PFJ) Programme.
He said the sector would also sustain its
momentum and even meet the international seed demands, especially in
Sub-Saharan Africa.
Mr Havor said the plans could be successful
through respectable and healthy relationship with government and other partners,
while prioritising the smallholder seed producers’ needs and the entire local
seed sector in ensuing provision of high quality seeds.
He, therefore, called on stakeholders to join
NASTAG and the government to develop the local seed sector and agriculture in
general.
Mr Havor said it was also to promote the
production, marketing and utilisation of quality local seeds that had the
greatest potential to significantly impact Ghana’s economic growth in the near
future.
“NASTAG has become a relevant player and
contributor to key government policies and growth in agricultural productivity
of farmers,” he added.
He said currently, the private seed sector was
involved in the production of certified seeds and in 2017 produced
approximately 4,500 metric tonnes of maize, 1,400 metric tonnes of rice, and
900 metric tonnes of Soybean.
Mr Havor said those figures were woefully
inadequate, compared to the current demand, forcing government to import seeds
with its associated challenges.
He said as long as the farmers longed for
approved quality seeds, coupled with other agronomic activities, Ghana was
assured of increased productivity, food and jobs for the ever-growing
population.
He said the PFJ was a golden opportunity for
players in the value chain to enable Ghana to attain food and nutrition
security, increase income and reduce poverty.
