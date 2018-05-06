PIAC inspects oil funded education projects in Nkoranza

By Julius
K. Satsi, GNA
Techiman (B/A), May 24, GNA – Barely three
years after the completion of the
six-unit classroom block for the Nkoranza Anglican Primary School in the Brong
Ahafo Region, termites have started destroying the doors with the handles and
locks falling off.
The project, partly funded with the oil
revenue, was awarded for contract in 2012 at a sum of GH¢292,251.81 and
completed in 2013.
It has six classrooms, a head teacher's
office, a hall for either staff common room or computer laboratory, a
six-seater toilet facility and two urinals.
This came to light when the Public Interest
and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Institute of Financial and Economic
Journalists, embarked on project monitoring on Wednesday.
It was sponsored by the German Development
Corporation (GIZ) under the Good Governance Project.
Mr James Diyori, the Head Teacher of the
School, said they started using the facility in 2014 and it houses the
Kindergarten, Primary 1, 2, 3 and Junior High School 1 and 2.
He said by 2015 the termites had invaded the
place and started eating the doors of the classrooms and the urinals due to the
poor quality of wood used, as compared to the old structure, which was built
some decades ago but had its doors intact.
Mr Diyori said though the project had been
completed but had poor quality doors, it was better to study there than in
dilapidated structures and under trees.
The team continued its monitoring to the
Nkoranza South Senior High Technical School to see the progress of the Free
Senior High School Policy implementation.
Mr Atah Amponsah Frimpong, the Headmaster of
the School, said it had received food items from the national buffer stock and
some cash allocations for the successful implementation of the Policy.
Other items received from the S.H.S
Secretariat include textbooks, school uniforms and house jerseys.
He indicated that although the textbooks for
the core subjects had been received, none of the elective subjects had been
given.
Mr Forster Oteng Amoako, the Accountant, said
when complaints of delays of payment were made to the National Secretariat,
responses were not forthcoming and called on it to work on bridging the
communication gap.
GNA
