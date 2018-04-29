Liquefied Petroleum Gas sales resume

Business News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Retailers resume the supply of LPG gas

The sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at sales outlets of retailers of the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas, has resumed after a strike action, which lasted from Monday to Tuesday.

The Ghana News Agency discovered, after visiting a number of gas stations, that normal sales begun yesterday, Wednesday, May 23.

It was, however, not possible to reach the leadership of the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (GLiPGOA) immediately, for their reaction.

Sales outlets of LPG all over the country remained closed for the two days of the strike, as the GLiPGOA protested against government’s intended implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) of the sale and distribution of LPG.

The GLiPGOA claim that the implementation of the CRM would throw thousands of their members out of business.

Mr Hassan Tampuli, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, in a statement, however, said the CRM would not throw anyone out of business.

He said the new module would rather multiply existing jobs severally, and thus create more jobs.

After a gas explosion last year at a filling point at Atomic Junction, a suburb of Madina in Accra, the Government, as part of measures to ensure safety, decided to implement the CRM.

When the CRM is fully implemented, LPG bottling plants would be set up well away from residential areas, and gas cylinders would be filled at these bottling plants, to be sold at retail outlets.

Sales outlets of LPG rated to be safe, would be designated to refill vehicles that run on gas.