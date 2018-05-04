Police did no wrong smuggling Nyantakyi out from media – Eklu

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi, GFA President

Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police, ACP David Eklu has strongly defended the Police Administration’s action of smuggling beleaguered President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi out of the CID Headquarters yesterday, without media access to the suspect.

A host of Journalists who thronged the Police headquarters yesterday have lashed out at the Police for blocking access to the embattled GFA President after his interrogation Tuesday.

The suspect was whisked away, while the media was awaiting his engagement with them.

Briefing the media Thursday afternoon, ACP Eklu indicated it’s wrong for the police to parade suspects before Journalists in high profile cases unless otherwise necessary for them to do so.

He noted, rather the police will set up a media center to enable journalists get information as part of their new media guidelines for best practice.

He however added that, the police will begin a new process of giving the media regular updates when it becomes necessary.

Police seized mobile phones and laptops belonging to the embattled GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi after conducting a search in his home late Wednesday night.

After a 5 hour interrogation at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, the CAF 1st Vice President was granted an inquiry bail before being accompanied to his house to enable the police conduct a search.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has officially been charged with defrauding by false pretence after it was revealed in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigation that he used the president’s name to solicit for bribes from supposed potential investors. – Cob