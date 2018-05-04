Home | News | Our CCTV cannot identify Latif's attackers - Police

Our CCTV cannot identify Latif's attackers - Police

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Latif Iddrisu Latif Iddrisu

The police service says they are unable to locate CCTV footages implicating some of their personnel who brutalised Multimedia Group journalist Latif Iddrisu at the CID headquarters.

According to the Director-General of Police Professional Standards Bureau, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the reporter has not been able to identify his attackers since the assault occurred in the night.

Kofi Boakye addressing the media on the police service’s activities for the first quarter said the situation has left them handicapped, making it difficult for them to speed up investigations.

The reporter was brutalised last month at the police CID Headquarters, where he had gone to report on the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.

Some police officers subjected him to severe beatings for simply asking one of the police officers a question on the technical name for one of the crowd control vehicles stationed at the headquarters.

After four X-Ray examinations and a CT scan, doctors concluded that Latif had a fractured skull. The Multimedia Group is pushing for justice for its reporter.

Responding to the attack, COP Boakye said PIPS have done their investigations but noting that the victim cannot identify his attacker even if they are lined up.

“We are yet to get the CCTV of the event since all those around could not identify the culprits because it was dark in the alley.

“We are still trying to identify the policeman…meanwhile, we have appeared before the National Media Commission (NMC) and efforts are on the way to solve that problem,” he said.

According to him, since the reporter cannot identify the attacker, it is up to them to find alternative means of getting to the bottom of the issue to fish out the culprit.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

Africa's week in pictures: 17-24 May 2018

May 24, 2018

Police did no wrong smuggling Nyantakyi out from media – Eklu

May 24, 2018

Why DR Congo is confident it will halt Ebola

May 24, 2018

Anas is an Illuminati – Pal confesses

May 24, 2018

Errors may have triggered delayed allowances for some YEA beneficiaries – PRO

May 24, 2018

Women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior, harassment

May 24, 2018

Journalist donates 15 ceiling fans to Salaga Gov’t Hospital

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

Ayakomaso Basic School Receives Educational Materials

May 23, 2018

PWDs Formally Petition CHRAJ Over Extortion

May 23, 2018

Cholera Alert Issued In Agona West

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!