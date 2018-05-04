Let’s add value to our products – Ahomka-Lindsay to manufacturers

Business News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay has charged manufacturers to take up the mantle in producing more locally manufactured products in order to improve the economic outlook of the country.

He stressed that, the future of the country was bound to remain bleak if we fail to add value to our products by only trading in raw materials such as cocoa and gold.

Speaking at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards, the Deputy Trade Minister indicated that the manufacturing sector is at the heart of government because that is the pillar to achieve an industrialized economy and fulfil the President’s dream of a Ghana Beyond Aid.

According to him, it will be worthless if government signs trade deals with other countries when we have nothing good to trade with hence admonishing manufacturing companies to produce more finished products to grow the economy and in turn, create jobs for the youth.

“Simply put there is not much we can do in the future of this country if we don’t make more things in Ghana. We need to make more, we need to manufacture, we need to add value because we are tired of just selling cocoa beans and gold. Frankly, it’s not enough for us. There’s no point assigning all these wonderful trade agreements to the rest of the world if we have nothing to trade with. So you the manufacturers of this country are the bedrock of what you make for us to trade with other people”.

“We don’t want to trade any more cocoa beans and gold, we want to trade finish products, we want to trade products that have greater value and in so doing we create more jobs for people. If we do not trade by having products that have value added to it, simply put as a country, we will never create enough jobs to satisfy the hundreds of thousands of young people that are looking for it”, he said.

The Ghana Manufacturing Awards celebrates innovation in the industry with an ultimate aim of compelling companies to compete locally and globally as industrialization is touted as the way forward for the growth of this country.

GMA celebrates 31 companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding performance in stewardship, health and Safety, Corporate Social Responsibility and Innovation in the manufacturing industry.

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited took home with three awards as they won the Beverage Manufacturing Company of the Year for the alcoholic section, Brand of the Year and Local Content Award.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited bagged two awards as they took home the Beverage Manufacturing Company of the Year for the non-alcoholic section and Bottling Company of the Year.

Unilever Ghana Limited emerged as the ultimate winner as they were awarded Manufacturing Company of the Year.