Inter Allies confirms signing of Emmanuel Hammond from Heart of Lions

Dan Soko

Hammond AlliesEmmanuel Hammond(R) being officially introduced after signing with Inter Allies

Inter Allies is pleased to announce the signing of striker Emmanuel Hammond from Kpando Heart of Lions.

Hammond joined Lions three years ago after stints with lower tier sides Mighty Victory FC and Bayonic FC.

The striker featured regularly for the Division One league campaigners last season scoring an impressive 15 goals out of 28 matches.

The player, who was accompanied by his adviser Joseph Epton, expressed his delight at signing for the Capelli Boys and described his move as a good opportunity to enhance his career.

He promised to work hard to get into the starting team and score goals for the club.

“I am very happy to have this opportunity to play for Inter Allies. I am anxious to join my new team mates in training and I hope to work hard to help the club and also enhance my career.”

Vice President Delali Eric Senaye welcomed the player to the club and described him as a wonderful prospect.

He advised him to be disciplined and focus on developing his game.

Hammond becomes the first player to sign for the club in the 2nd transfer window.

