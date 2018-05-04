WAFA share spoils with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

WAFA squad

Visiting West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) S/C forced Accra Hearts of Oak to a 0-0 score line in their match day 13 clash of the Zylophone Cash Premier League (ZCPL) at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Thursday.

The lads from Sogakope were undaunted by Hearts’ football status, matching them boot for boot in all departments of the game and it was visible that they were not prepared to give in to the Phobians.

Hearts were aggressive in the first half and anchored in midfield by Malik Akowuah, the Phobians mount series of attacking moves to break the deadlock, but were denied.

The visitors, in the second half, initiated most of their attacks from the left flank and in-form Richard Danso tormented the Phobians for the rest of the game with his surging runs upfront.

Goalie Ben Mensah was forced to make a timely save in the 80th minute from a well-taken shot from Danso. He was again called to duty two minutes later as he parried to corner another shot from the WAFA striker.

Hearts launched a last-minute onslaught for the winner, and the likes of Selassie Bakai and Joseph Esso were in the thick of affairs, bombarding the WAFA goal area with incessant shots at goal, but failed to yield any positive result.

The well-composed defence of the visitors held their own against the desperate Phobians to end the match barren.