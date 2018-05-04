Home | News | There is no point avoiding the law - Foh-Amoaning to GFA

There is no point avoiding the law - Foh-Amoaning to GFA

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Moses Foh Amoaning JPGMoses Foh-Amoaning

Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning, a lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, insists there is no reason for any official of the Ghana Football Association to attempt fleeing from the law.
This comes amid reports that some of them were running away from the country for fear of being held for wrongdoing in the “Anas expose”.

Mr. Foh-Amoaning, who is also a Media Consultant, said “there is no point avoiding the law", and that, nobody could hide from the long arm of the law.
Speaking to the GNA Sports in an interview in Accra, he pointed out that talks about prosecution of officials of the nation’s football governing body were hypothetical.

This was because none of them had been proven to be guilty of doing anything illegal and until they had been found guilty, they were not.
Mr. Foh-Amoaning said should any official be found in breach of the law, fleeing the country would not shield them from prosecution either by Ghana or the countries they had fled to.

Hypothetically speaking, no, they could not get away from prosecution simply by taking refuge elsewhere.
In that case, Ghana could seek to get them extradited to be prosecuted here.
Again, wherever they would run to, to the extent that whatever they did constituted a crime within that jurisdiction, they could be prosecuted over there.

“Crime is crime wherever you go and so long as you have done something which amounts to an offence, Ghana can have you brought back by INTERPOL”, he added.

Mr. Foh-Amoaning made reference to the arrest of FIFA officials in other countries by US law enforcement agencies, when issues of corruption in the world football governing body, were investigated by the US.
He urged Ghanaians to patiently wait for the ANAS expose dubbed ‘Number 12’, to be premiered in June, before passing any judgement of guilt.

