BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M deformation

Dan Soko

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeg, is suing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator Sammy Gyamfi for deformation.

Mr Gyamfi, according to the suit cited by Pulse Ghana, also seeks to restrain the NDC activists from making further disparaging remarks about the BOST MD and his company Approacher’s Group.

The suit was filed on May 24, 2018 at the Kumasi High Court.

The suit says Mr Gyamfi on 19th April, 2018 alluded on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’ that the BOST MD was a ‘thief’.

Sammy Gyamfi while contributing to a discussion on the show on the issue of double salary made claims which the plaintiff has interpreted in English to mean that he, Alfred Obeng is “….stealing at or from BOST however, Martin Amidu had turned a blind eye to that but he is showing in the double salary matter….”

According to Mr Obeng, these words had the intent to libel or defame him despite Sammy Gyamfi knowing “they were reckless, not caring, whether they were true or false,”.

He said further claimed in his suit that the words has caused grave damage to his reputation and could result in his removal as the Managing Director of BOST. He said the statement has also caused great damage to the corporate image of Approacher’s Group of companies.

The corporate image of BOST, Alfred Obeng said has also been damnified by the conduct of the defendant.

He is thus demanding that he be paid GHC 3,000,000 as compensation for the damage done to his professional image and the psychological stress and embarrassment suffered. He is also seeking to be paid GHC 2,000,000.00 as damage to his social reputation.

He also prayed the court to place an “injunction restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise from further uttering, broadcasting, or causing to be published or broadcast, words or any words and images in any manner whatsoever either directly or indirectly implying or suggesting that plaintiff was a thief, engaging in rampant thievery at BOST, a criminal engaging in criminal activity.”

