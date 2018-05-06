Sexual Orientation: “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP

The Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexender Afenyo Markins, says Ghanaians are in self-denial about the population of homosexuals in the country.

He told Accra-based Okay FM that the gay community in Ghana are increasingly becoming powerful, foreshadowing that people will begin to lose their jobs when they criticise same sex marriage.

“Let those who don't believe in the criminalization of gay begin the debate and let’s see if they can survive a week in their respective jobs. Let us not pretend that there is no Gay, I tell you there is a new era of the youth who are actively involved in same-sex relationships, let us not pretend.”, he said.

He added: “Religion frowns on Alcoholism, fornication and other social vices and constantly preaches against the consumption of alcohol as well as the practice of fornication. Why don’t we do the same when the issue of gay is raised? If the society is anti-gay, the society must manifest it.”