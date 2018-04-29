Driver Held For Abduction

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday granted bail to Daniel Sackey, a driver in the sum of GH¢ 30,000.00, with three sureties for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) student.

Sackey, alias Addokwei, who also allegedly defiled the girl denied the charges and he will re-appear on June 26, this year.

The Court ordered the prosecution to send Sackey to the hospital for treatment if he did not meet the bail conditions since the accused had informed the court that he had contracted urinary problem since his arrest.

The Court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku heard that the prosecution witness is a trader and resident of Ashiye near Dodowa and is the mother of the victim.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said Sackey doubles as a driver and an Estate Agent, residing at Awudome Estates in Accra.

According to prosecution, on May 31, 2017, the accused sent the victim to his house where the victim spent more than a week with him during which he had sex with her.

The prosecution said after the one week stay with the accused, the victim return home and upon interrogation from the mother she narrated what had happened.

Her mother reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Supporting Unit (DOVVSU) Adenta of the Ghana Police Service and she was issued with a police medical report form to be sent to the hospital for examination, treatment and report.

The Prosecution said, when Sackey heard about the report to the police he went into hiding.

DSP Boafo said the victim left the house again and the mother started looking for her but when she did not find her, she became alarmed and made another complaint to the Kaneshie DOVVSU, which led to the arrest of Sackey on April 24, this year, after investigation.

The victim was found hiding in accused's washroom, the Prosecution said.

Police discovered that Sackey had bouts of sex with her during her entire stay.

A police medical report form was issued for victim to attend hospital.

The Prosecution said the medical officer confirmed that the victim had been sexually abused.

Sackey, on the other hand, admitted the offence in his caution statement, prosecution stated.