GNAT Members In Sekondi -Takoradi Attend Promotion Seminar

The Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT-Metro) has organised a two-day seminar for more than 800 of its members to help them pass their pending promotion interviews.

The Two-day seminar exposed the teachers to the manner they were to answer questions posed by the panel such as GES mandate, governance and structure management, educational policies, laws, rules and regulations of the GES and public administration management.

The rest were, Basic and fundamental education principles, professional and technical competence as well as hypotheticals, job description and topical issues of national concerns.

Every year, the Ghana Education Service offer employees the opportunity to climb the career ladder through these kind of interviews and for the metro, about 1000 are expected to be promoted from the grade of Principal Superintendent through to district director level.

Mr Cosmos Ennu-Kwaw, the Metro GNAT secretary told the GNA in Takoradi that it had become imperative to hold these seminars annually to build the confidence levels and the demeanour of these teachers for excellent results.

'We are preparing them to pass…because the more these promotions are given, the more the teachers are motivated to work', he added.

Mr Ennu-Kwaw therefore encouraged teachers within the GNAT-Metro to take the seminar seriously and apply it in interview sessions for positive results.

The promotion interview according to him, would start from May 29 and end in July this year.