Labourer On Remand For Narcotic Drugs

Dan Soko
A 39 year old labourer, Ishmael Bentum was on Thursday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for using narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

Ishmael upon his arrest was said to be carrying two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, he however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He has been remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on June 7.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainants in this case are police officers from Charley Remeo Unit of National Police Headquarters, whiles the Ishmael is a labourer.

He said on May 18, at about 16:00 hours whilst the complainants were on patrol duty but on reaching the North Industrial Area the accused was seen with a bag on his back.

The prosecution said the complainants become suspicious and approached him and conducted a search on him and discovered three knives, a pair of scissors and an iron hammer on him.

He said further search revealed two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs and matches were found on the accused.

Mr Adu said he was later handed over to the Kaneshie Police where an official complaint was lodged against him.

In the accused's statement to police he admitted the offence and the exhibits has been forwarded to Ghana Police Forensic Laboratory for analytical examination.

