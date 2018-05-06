Anas exposé: Akufo-Addo has been open and transparent - Attefah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Acting Director of International Relations for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Emmanuel Danso Attefah, has called on Ghanaians to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his quest to uproot corruption.

Commenting on the decision by the president to report Kwesi Nyantakyi, the FA boss to the Criminal Investigations Department for alleged influence peddling, the political communicator described Nana Addo’s action as apt.

The call for the arrest of Nyantakyi, the longest-serving GFA president, follows comments attributed to him in what our sources say are video recordings captured as part of a soon to air documentary by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas detailing corruption in Ghana football.

He has been granted bail and assisting the CID to investigate the matter. His phones, laptops and gadgets have also been seized to aid the CID in probing the matter.

But some Minority MPs and NDC communicators have slammed Nana Addo for his action describing it as abuse of power. MP for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, believes allowing the president to watch the video ahead of the publicized date for the public viewing, will compromise the process and has warned sensitive portions in the video maybe edited.

However, Mr. Attefah disputed the assertions and commended the president for stepping up the matter saying: ‘’the president has been open and transparent. His name was mentioned but as president, he handed it over to the appropriate quarters to look into this matter so the law will work.

This is a commendable step the president has taken and anyone who is a anti-corruption campaigner and believes in the rule of law, should support Nana Akufo-Addo to continue the fight against corruption.’’ He also lambasted Kwesi Nyantakyi over his alleged ‘’Nana is in my pocket’’ comments.

The president he stressed cannot be bribed or compromised because is incorruptible, nationalistic and an established personality. ‘’I don’t want to repeat some of the statements. I feel this is very sad and very unfortunate.

It should not have occurred in the first place. Kwesi Nyantakyi is an astute lawyer and his contributions in the sporting fraternity is remarkable but I was not expecting this to have happened,’’ he concluded.