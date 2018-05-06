There are more 'killers' of my son, go after them - Father of Late Major Mahama

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

The father of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd) has challenged the law enforcement agency to go after all the suspects in connection with the killing of the late son.

In an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm today [Thursday], the retired military officer, commended the progress of the case in court but urged the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to go after all the suspects involved.

‘’The CID is not done with the criminals…We think that, what is happening in court is okay but the CID; we still expect them to go after the rest of the people because it was a mob, whiles some were throwing stones, others were using sticks, others were using guns, others also prevented him from escaping…We see all of them as accomplices and since an accomplice is equally guilty, we think that all of them should be brought in,’’ he added.

The death of his son he told Kwame Tutu, was sudden and because he was a special son for the family, he grew up brilliantly and made the family proud because he was God fearing and ‘’very academic’’.

The bereaved father who was accompanied by brother of the late military officer, Michael Mahama, Reverend Felix Foe and Gifty Abban Quarshie, lead campaigner for Ambassadors Against Mob Justice, thanked Allah for consoling the family a year after the sudden demise of their son. The family he decried have been carrying on with the pain in their hearts and minds and ‘’that is why we have to thank Allah and Ghanaians for standing with us in prayers.’’

His brother, Michael Mahama described his late brother as caring, interesting, jovial and one who ‘’was always there for me.’’ He said, ‘’the death of my brother was a big blow for the family.’’ Reverend Foe who is also a retired officer and Gifty Quarshie used the opportunity to speak against mob justice.

Meanwhile, a year anniversary of the late Major Mahama, has been scheduled for June 3rd, 2018 at the St. Catherine Catholic Church, Burma Camp at 8:30am.

The late Major Mahama was brutally lynched and charred to death last after he was allegedly mistaken for an armed robber.

He was with the 5 Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces, Burma Camp Accra but on detachment duties at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central region where he was gruesomely murdered by residents there.