Nyantakyi was reckless in his statements - NPP MP

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi ShockedKwesi Nyantakyi, President of Ghana Football Association is currently being investigated by the CID

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Jaman North, Mr. Siaka Stevens, has taken a swipe at Kwesi Nyantakyi, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president over his alleged claims that, he has the President of the Republic in his pocket.

He was infuriated that the FA boss could make such frivolous comments in a yet to be premiered investigate piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on alleged corrupt practices at the GFA.

The legislator was reacting to the complaint filed against Mr. Nyantakyi by President Akufo-Addo over an attempt to use his name to solicit for monies from investors.

The MP said, Nana Addo cannot be bribed because he is strongly against corruption and shown enough commitment in the fight against corruption. ‘’This is a serious allegation and for Nyantakyi to make such comments is unfortunate because it involves the president and the best approach was what has been done.’’ He noted.

When asked if Nyantakyi could not have made the statement if he had no good relationship with Nana Addo, he said, the GFA boss is the boss for the FA and his activities have no political connections.

You cannot assume that Nyantakyi could have made the statement because of a good relation with Nana Addo. The link is not there…Nana Addo cannot be bribed. He is not corrupt.

He has been tried and tested and I can vouch for him on any day.’’ He urged the public not to be too quick to judge but allow due process to be used in arriving at a logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, a Minority MP for the people of Beum constituency, Mr. Daniel K. Ashiamah has accused government of using Nyantakyi as escape goat.

The NDC MP called on Nana Addo to investigate all the scandals that have rocked his administration and sanction people where necessary.

