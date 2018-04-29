'Mahama will suffer if he comes back, what else does he want?' - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former President John Mahama

Outspoken Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw says former President John Dramani Mahama will be a “laughing stock” in his attempt to run for the presidency in 2020.

“What is he [John Mahama] coming to do again? He has done his part for the country so he should retire as a statesman than coming back. He will be subjected to general mockery or ridicule”, the controversial lawyer said.

According to him “Persons calling for Mahama to contest again for the presidency are all selfish. They are doing that at their own interest by using the former president”.

Former President John Mahama has hinted that he may consider running for the presidency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] again.

He said he has reflected on the numerous calls by the party's teeming supporters and sympathizers to declare his intention to contest in 2020.

In a Facebook post, Saturday, Mr Mahama was coy on whether he will be the NDC's flagbearer but said, "I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

The issue of who leads the largest opposition party into the next general election in 2020 has been a topical issue recently.

But Maurice Ampaw in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said “Mahama will be a bad choice for the NDC this time. He will suffer if he comes back. He has achieved everything, what else does he want? He can’t change Ghana”.

[embedded content]