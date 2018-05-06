Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan

Former Ghana youth winger Kalif Alhassan has completed a move to American second-tier side Oklahoma Energy FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The American United Soccer League (USL) outfit on Thursday announced the signing of the skillful winger on a short term deal, subject to league and federation approval, as the club looked to add to its attacking options for the remainder of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old joins after spells with Portland Timbers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Minnesota United and Georgian top flight side Dila Gori.

The tricky wideman is one of three players in MLS history to record an assist in each of his first three home matches.

He is a son of former Ghana ace George Alhassan - who was instrumental for the Black Stars when they clinched the African Cup of Nations in 1982.