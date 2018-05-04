Samuel Sarfo rates Iranian league above Ghana league

Samuel Sarfo was formerly the captain of Liberty Professionals

Former Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo has stressed that the Iranian top-flight side is better than the Ghana Premier League.

Sarfo joined Iranian side Saipa FC on one-and-a-half year deal prior to the start of the ongoing campaign in Ghana.

Ater tasting the Ghanaian league and the Iranian top flight league, Sarfo was asked to choose the better of the two, which he embraced the latter as the professionally-run league.

“There are so many factors that goes into it when comparing the Ghana Premier League and the Pro Persian Gulf League because infrastructure-wise and the kind of sponsorship that goes into the Iranian league is much bigger than the Ghana league,” Sarfo told Happy FM.

“However, when you’re looking at it from talent-wise, I can say the Ghana league is far ahead but we don’t know how to manage them. But for Iran to have qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup should tell you where their football has gotten to, so I think on the whole they are ahead of us.”

Sarfo played a key role as the Black Stars B won the 2017 WAFU Tournament which was staged in Ghana.

The hard tackler played seven games in 10 games for Saipa FC as they finished 4th on the standings