Home | News | Samuel Sarfo rates Iranian league above Ghana league

Samuel Sarfo rates Iranian league above Ghana league

Dan Soko

Samuel Sarfo Black Stars1Samuel Sarfo was formerly the captain of Liberty Professionals

Former Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo has stressed that the Iranian top-flight side is better than the Ghana Premier League.

Sarfo joined Iranian side Saipa FC on one-and-a-half year deal prior to the start of the ongoing campaign in Ghana.

Ater tasting the Ghanaian league and the Iranian top flight league, Sarfo was asked to choose the better of the two, which he embraced the latter as the professionally-run league.

“There are so many factors that goes into it when comparing the Ghana Premier League and the Pro Persian Gulf League because infrastructure-wise and the kind of sponsorship that goes into the Iranian league is much bigger than the Ghana league,” Sarfo told Happy FM.

“However, when you’re looking at it from talent-wise, I can say the Ghana league is far ahead but we don’t know how to manage them. But for Iran to have qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup should tell you where their football has gotten to, so I think on the whole they are ahead of us.”

Sarfo played a key role as the Black Stars B won the 2017 WAFU Tournament which was staged in Ghana.

The hard tackler played seven games in 10 games for Saipa FC as they finished 4th on the standings

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

May 25, 2018

[Cartoon] Exclusive with GFA ‘caretaker Prez’

May 25, 2018

Rawlings urges Dogboe to maintain spiritual focus

May 25, 2018

Ghana is not industrialised to be polluted

May 25, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

May 25, 2018

Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

May 25, 2018

Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

Africa's week in pictures: 17-24 May 2018

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Rwanda becomes Arsenal's official tourism partner

May 23, 2018

Tennis: No. 1 In 2017, Serena Williams Now Ranks 454

May 23, 2018

Atletico Beat Nigeria 3-2 In Gotv Max Cup

May 23, 2018

Hearts New Signing William Dankyi Says He Joined The Club For Progress In His Career

May 23, 2018

We Need To Be Patient On The Nyantakyi Issue – Foh-Amoaning

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!