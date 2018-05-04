Home | News | 2018 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup officially launched

2018 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup officially launched

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Sharabutu CupStakeholders of the Ramadan Cup seated at the launch

The 4th edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been launched, setting the stage for sixteen Zongo communities to battle for Ramadan honours.

The events at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Thursday May 24, 2018 was also used to conduct the draw and the fixtures that pit defending Champions Madina Zongo against Nima.

It was chaired by Dr. Sheikh Yunus Mohammed on behalf of the National Chief Imam Dr. Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu and was graced by Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appah and his two deputies as well as the various sponsors of the competition.

The competition started in 2015 with eight zongo communities,it increased to twelve in the second edition while the last edition saw an increase to sixteen, a number which has been maintained for this year

According to the organising board of the competitions, there are plans to increase the number of participant to 24 in subsequent years, a move which has been endorsed by the headline sponsor Royal Bank.

The football fiesta, which is organised in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, brings together various Zongo communities to compete in a one-day football gala as part of activities marking the end of Ramadan every year to promote unity among the youth in the Zongo communities.

Ashaiman won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 respectively and are set to test their strength against the men from Fadama Zongo.

