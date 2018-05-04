Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018
FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Daily Guide:
*We've not invited Karbo - CID speaks out
*Major Mahama was protecting galamsey - Lawyer
*AkufoAddo mourns Appiah Menkah
*Parliament summons Urusla over $89 million deal
Graphic Sports:
*Nyantakyi in control - GFA won't rush to name acting President
*LFC, Realmadrid chase Euro glory
*Stephen Appiah: more chances for local players
The Mirror:
*KMA records high proxy marriages
*Dr Nyarkotey's mission to fight prostate cancer
*Evangelist Naomi's caregiving pays off
Daily Graphic:
*CID formally invites Karbo
*Ghana Card. Only birth certificates, passports accepted for identification
*Flag hoisting marks AU Day today
Ghanaian Times:
*Nyantakyi apologises to Akufo-Addo ?...CID denies inviting Anthony Karbo for interrogation
*President, others mourn Nana Akenten Appiah-Menka in Kumasi
*We'll fight back if attacked - Police Service
*Ghana joins Africa to mark AU Day
