Remove Mac Manu as GPHA Board Chair – Workers demand

Dan Soko

Business News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Peter Mac Manu 620x406Peter Mac Manu

Workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority have issued a two-week ultimatum to the government to remove the Board Chair, Peter Mac Manu from the post or face their wrath.

Mr Manu’s removal, according to the Union will safeguard the interest of the Authority.

The Union said the Board Chair, Mr Mac Manu has been engaging in wrongful undertakings as well as running a family and friends’ administration since he assumed office. Chairman of the Union, Joseph Assib said Mr Mac Manu has also been involved in the conflict of interest matters hence does not deserve to be Board Chair for the Authority.

According to him, GPHA staff are being compelled to pay double for travels since Mr Mac Manu’s wife took over ticketing at the Authority.

“The Board Chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff travels and the Authority is being priced at cut-throat prices. We are paying two, three times more than other competitors are offering for ticketing and pricing at the Authority,” Mr Assib complained.

Mr Assib also accused Mr Manu of registering some seven companies and awarding contracts to same, without seeking the Board’s approval.

“The Board Chairman has seven companies in the port. The Chairman has three of his children as the biggest suppliers to the Authority. He has obtained for himself a contract of over GHC 4 million for the wiring of our newly constructed electrical and material block. He is intimidating management staff and as well interfering in the day to day running of the Authority.”

Other cases at public institutions

This is not the first time a Board Chair of a public institution has been accused of corruption.

Just recently, about 60 workers of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in Kumasi called for the immediate removal of their Board Chairman, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang.

The workers accused Mr Owusu-Agyemang of usurping the roles of the Chief Executive of the company and denying the workers what is due them.

The angry workers, held placards at the May Day event at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi a few weeks ago, with inscriptions conveying their demands and called for the removal of the Board Chair.

Mr Hackman has however dismissed these allegations, saying workers were only fighting against his transformation agenda for the company.

