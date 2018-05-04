Home | News | Ghana is the next big ‘thing’ in the pharmaceutical sector – Alex Dodoo

Ghana is the next big ‘thing’ in the pharmaceutical sector – Alex Dodoo

Dan Soko

Business News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Alex Dodooplay videoProfessor Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo has stated that the pharmaceutical sector is worth trading while encouraging Ghanaians to take advantage of it, as a business venture, because it is capable of changing the fortunes of the nation.

Prof. Dodoo who was speaking at the first edition of the Joy Business Health and Wellness Trade show, in a bid to urge Ghanaians to appreciate the value of the pharmaceutical sector, stressed that engaging in trade is a very important aspect of humanity because the activity drives economic growth, enhances efficiency, as well as increase innovation.

Prof Dodoo also called on Ghanaians to move away from the attitude of being 'shy' about money since it is what drives the economy.

"Human existence strives on trade, fair trade, honest trade, genuine trade…it boosts Ghana’s economy of which people make a lot of money by their hard work, every transaction we undertake is traded, whether is a doctor serving a patient is trade’’ he opined.

He further stated, aside the business aspect, quality should not be comprised when dealing with or selling medicinal products.

“Our quality is not negotiable, GDP is a must but when we put our hands on it and we look at it as business, we will do business that will yield profit today in our national coffers, as well as individuals. Business that will transform the lives of our youth, business that will make Ghana a place every one would like to come and invest,” he said.

Professor Dodoo, passionate about changing the pharmaceutical narratives in Ghana emphasized that pharmaceuticals are worth trillions adding that Ghanaians would have to be ready to invest in the trade.

To him, this will help in the ‘survival’ of the health sector if business men and women venture into the ‘lucrative’ trade.

The maiden edition of Joy Business Health and Wellness Trade Show was held at the Accra Digital Centre, today, May 23, 2018, and was graced by Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, former Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Santokh Singh Ram Singh Managing Director, and other health likewise executives.

