National Women’s League winner to get GHC15,000 as prize money

The women's league has secured a new sponsorship deal

Winner of this season’s FreshPak National Women’s League will take home GHC15,000.00 as prize money.

This was revealed during the review of the first round of the League at the Ghana FA secretariat on Wednesday.

The runner-up meanwhile will be rewarded with GHC7,000.00.

In addition, a sixteen teams will be given GHC10,000.00 each as participating fee.

FreshPak became the headline sponsor for the National Women’s League after signing a two-year deal with the Ghana Football Association.

The League before FreshPak’s deal was without a sponsor for four seasons.