#CitiSL: Rex Omar, Adina, others for Citi TV’s ‘Saturday Live’

Dan Soko

The fourth season of Citi FM’s live music and arts show, ‘Saturday Live’ will start airing on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

The programme will be live on Citi 97.3FM and Citi TV from 2pm to 4pm every Saturday.

‘Saturday Live’ is a programme which makes room for live performances of music, poetry and comedy.

The first edition of Season 3 features highlife artiste and Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, Afropop singer Adina and the Pacesetters Band.

The show is hosted by Kojo Akoto Boateng. With his experience as a DJ, events MC and broadcaster, Kojo wields the magic wand to injecting life into programmes of this nature. He has been hosting ‘Saturday Live’ since its inception four years ago.

In previous episodes the show thrilled listeners with an array of Ghana’s finest musicians, poets and comedians.

Top musicians like Pat Thomas, Paulina Oduro, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, Kontihene, Gasmilla, MzBel, Rex Omar, Lucky Mensah, Wiyaala, Lawyer Ace Ankomah and the super versatile Kyekyeku have all featured on the show before.

READ MORE: Tickets for Ghana Meets Naija hits physical stores

On ‘Saturday Live,’ artistes talk about their careers and perform live renditions of their works.

The show has also hosted poets like Poetra Asantewa, Chief Moomen, Hashmullah, Nana Kofi Sammy, Abibikasa, among others.

Dark Suburb, Sollo 7, Josh Black, the Voice Trumpeter, the Cleffs, Six Strings, Koo Kumi, Adomaa, Nene Narh, Cabum and Kapun (sons of the legendary Alhaji K. Frimpong) have on been on ‘Saturday Live.’

They later had the opportunity to perform on Citi FM’s MOGO stage and other big stages. Adomaa won the 2016 VGMAs Unsung Artiste of the year while Six Strings has grown to be one of the most sought after live solo acts and the other guys are doing amazingly well too.

‘Saturday Live’ airs every Saturday from 2 to 4pm. Listen live on air via 97.3MHz, Citi TV or online via the hashtag #CitiSL.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

