Anas Expose': GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement

Dan Soko

According to the Ghana Football Association its president Kwesi Nyantakyi who is currently under investigation for being accused of using the name of the President of the Republic of Ghana to defraud investors is still at post.

The President of Ghana, Akufo Addo reported Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID accusing the GFA boss of using his name to defraud investors after he watched undercover investigation by renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on football dubbed the ‘Number 12’

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated Kwesi Nyantakyi for a five-hour period on Wednesday following the accusation of defrauding by false pretense’ against the Ghana Football Association President.

A statement signed by General Secretary Isaac Addo read: ''On Tuesday 22nd May 2018 there was an activation of the relevant state institutions to probe into an issue relating to the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyaktakyi in the yet-to-be released documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

''Though the President of the GFA was on official duties outside the country, he cut his trip short and returned to Ghana on 23rd May 2018.

''On his arrival he was escorted to the CID Headquarters where he was interrogated, a statement taken and subsequently granted bail.

''Presently he is helping the police with their investigations.

''The President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges levelled against him.

''The GFA President being a law abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.

''Following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the GFA on Thursday, the body wishes to state that nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr. Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association.

''Any statement contrary to this must be disregarded.

''We wish to re-iterate that Mr. Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

''All offices and outlets of the GFA remain fully functional and we confirm that all scheduled activities of the federation continue without any hindrances.

''We urge all our stakeholders and members to remain calm during this period.''

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

