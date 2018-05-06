Ghana Premier League: Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract

Asante Kotoko have announced the termination of Baba Mahama's contarct after the youngster failed to live up to the billing.

Mahama joined the 23 times champions of Ghana from Techiman City last season, with high expectation, but he has been inconsistent since he joined the club.

Kotoko under Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin have sacked over five players including Sadick Adama, Yakubu Mohammed, Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, etc and Baba Mahama is the latest to join the list following the club's poor performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Official : We wish to formally announce the mutual contract termination of;

Baba Mahama

We're grateful for his services and wish him the best! #AKSC pic.twitter.com/0PugL70GGf

— Asante Kotoko S.C