In Ashanti region: Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man

Some angry youth at Suame in the Ashanti region stormed the community’s Police station to demand answers over the death of a young man who was reportedly shot dead by Police officers.

Accra-based Class FM reports that a 26-year-old man, identified as Alidu Lawal, was shot dead at Ohwim Amanfrom by police from the Suame Divisional Police Command during patrol on Wednesday, May 24 2018.

This led to protests from the family of the deceased who could not understand why their relative was shot, especially when he is not an armed robber.

The family was joined by some irate youth of Suame as they besieged the community’s Police station to demand answers.

It took the efforts of a joint Police and military team to be dispatched to the venue to help maintain order.

The angry youth were prevented from entering the premises of the police station to avoid vandalising or attack on any police officer.

A closed-door meeting between the family of the deceased and the Police also proved to be futile after the family refused to accept the body for burial unless tangible reasons were given.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.