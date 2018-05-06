Mob Justice: Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman

The judge hearing the murder case of Major Maxwell Mahama has ordered for the call records of one of the accused.

The Accra High Court judge, Mrs Justice Mariana Owusu, specifically ordered Vodafone to produce records of telephone calls made by William Baah on May 29 and 30, 2017.

Mr Baah is the assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, now called New Obuasi.

The order was directed at the Head of Disclosure Department of Vodafone, graphic.com.gh reports.

The court said the order was to help Baah put up an effective defence.

It followed an application by Baah’s lawyer, Mr George Bernard Shaw.

Mr Baah is alleged to have incited the murder of Major Mahama Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region in May 2017.

He went into hiding but later turned himself in to the Diaso police.

Mahama who was with the 5th Infantry of the Ghana Armed Forces and the detachment commander of troops on operational duties in the area was cruelly murdered by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi who suspected him to be an armed robber.