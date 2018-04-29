Home | News | Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s interrogation

Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi's interrogation

Host of Adom TV’s ‘Fire for Fire’ show Patrick Osei Agyemang, widely known as Countryman Songo, has broken his silence over the ongoing investigation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Songo, who has been serving a suspension from his employers in the last two months, has spoken for the first time on the Nyantakyi saga.

The GFA boss is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over allegations of peddling and defrauding by false pretense.

Nyantakyi has reportedly been captured in the yet-to-be released exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which is set to be aired on June 6.

President Akufo-Addo ordered the CID to apprehend and investigate the CAF first vice president after his (the President) name was used by Nyantakyi to negotiate deals with foreign investors.

Songo has had a chequered history with the GFA chief, who has sued both Songo and the Multimedia Group for defamation.

The radio and TV presenter is a big critic of Nyantakyi, and has often described the FIFA Council Member as a man spearheading corruption at the FA.

Many have, therefore, been surprised by Songo’s muteness on the subject, with the presenter opting to be tight-lipped.

However, he has finally broken his silence, although he refused to be drawn on Nyantakyi’s ongoing investigation.

Asked about his thoughts on the GFA chief’s troubles and when he would be back from suspension, Songo cheekily replied: “I’ve been with my family. I have kids and a wife and they need me sometimes so it’s fun to be with them. To God be the Glory.”

It remains to be seen what would become of Nyantakyi’s lawsuit against the Asempa FM journalist following the recent turn of events.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

