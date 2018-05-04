Expect heavy rains on Friday – Meteo warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has predicted heavy rains across the country on Friday, May 25, 2018.

It has therefore warn Ghanaians to be cautious and conscious of where they will be in the course of the day.

The GMA said the heavy rainfall will be experienced in the northern sector, middle sector and the coastal sector at different periods of the day.

The GMA categorized the rain parting as “isolated rains (30% sure of rains), scatted rains (60% sure of rains) and wide spread rains (90% sure of rains)”, in parts of the country.

Duty Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency branch at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, Adom Derkye, in an interview with Prime News Ghana explained that, northern sector will experience isolated rains; the southern sector will experience scatted rains while the coastal sector will experience widespread rains.

Mr. Derkye said while the some part of the southern sector is currently experiencing some showers; the northern sector will start experiencing some rains around midday while that of the coastal sector will start around 6pm on Friday, May 25, 2018.

The Meteo is therefore warning residents to prepare and stay away from hilly areas, flood prone areas and other places that are dangerous during heavy downpours.

Latest news from Prime News Ghana