Kotoko terminate the contract of Baba Mahama

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have terminated the contract of midfielder Baba Mahama as the club announced on social media.

The Porcupine Warriors terminated the contract of Baba Mahama on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Mahama, who joined the former Premier League champions last season on a three year deal from Techiman Eleven Wonders has failed to command a starting spot in Paa Kwesi Fabin’s team in the ongoing season.

Read also:GFA issue statement to support Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kotoko have carried out a mass exodus as they have parted ways with several players.

The Porcupines are currently sixth on the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Wednesday, May 24, 2018.

Kotoko took to their official Twitter page to confirm Mahama’s departure.

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana