All Set For Citi FM Family Day Out Today

Dan Soko
All Set For Citi FM Family Day Out Today

The annual Citi FM Family Day Out event is taking place today [Friday] at the A1 Raceway and Wonderland Park in Tema Community 25.

The open-air funfair is to provide an opportunity for families to bond, have fun and spend precious time together.

Some activities for the fun fair include soccer, ludo, chess, musical chairs, go-carting and treasure hunt.

Children at the programme are also taking part in activities such as bouncy castles, face painting and other exciting games to entertain children, while their parents enjoy the other activities.

A cooking competition between families will also be held as a competition between the Citi Breakfast Show team, Eyewitness News team.

The Family Day Out is the last event for the Citi FM Family Month, which has had various family-related activities organised to consolidate the fortunes of families; including the Family Consecration Service, the Mother's Day of Honour, the Family Breakfast Series, etc.

Tickets are still selling at the gate at GHS 25 for adults and GHS 5 for kids (under 12 years of age). The programme will be on till 5pm.

The Citi FM Family Day Out is powered by Citi 97.3 FM and sponsored by Lele – Tasty Food, Orca Deco – and #ShopnSave Supermarkets.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

