CIMG Teams Up With PHD Ghana For Dialogue On Artificial Intelligence     

Dan Soko
The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) hosted Bright Ladzekpo, CEO of PHD Ghana for a dialogue on Artificial Intelligence in Accra on May 21.

The event was dubbed “The Man and Machine Dialogue” and held under the theme, “The closing gap between Technology and Humanity: Impact on the role of the marketer and the marketing consultancy”.

In his keynote statement, Mr. Ladzekpo observed that information and communication technology trends going back to the 1950s had set the stage for devices to collect massive amounts of data which is now fueling the technology-driven disruption of whole industry sectors such as hospitality and transportation, globally.

“Data is the new oil and Google is the new ExxonMobil”, he said.

“Billions of consumers around the world, including those in Ghana, keep their smartphones glued to their sides, 24 hours a day. But, as both hardware and software become smarter, we will start to move beyond screens and devices will fade away. Virtual assistants will autonomously organize our lives, bots will run businesses.”

Ghanaian social entrepreneur, software developer and founder of Soronko Solutions, Regina Honu, was a guest panelist for the panel discussion segment with Nhyira Addo, head of thought-leadership at Multimedia Group's, Joy FM as moderator for the evening.

CIMG members, executives and Board members and other guests present joined in the discussion with questions and contributions after which PHD’s latest thought-leadership publication, “Merge – the closing gap between technology and us”, was formally launched in Ghana. The book which explores a future in which humanity and technology become inextricably linked and addresses the urgent implications for marketing and reveals exciting opportunities for brands.

In his closing remarks, the vice-president of the CIMG, Mr. Daniel Kasser Tee, commended PHD for their consistent thought-leadership through the many books they have published over the years. “We chose to partner with PHD Media because we have found out that this group is interested in discussing topics and subjects that contributes to business development and also contribute to nation building”

He also alluded to disruptive changes in the way consumer research data collection and analyses will be done in the near future as a result of the application of Artificial Intelligence based tools and systems. “Now issues of customer services, satisfaction, retention and loyalty can all be analysed at a point without touching paper. Nobody is going to be asking you if you are satisfied with a product or not. The machine is going to be capturing your mood as you do the [your] shopping.”

PHD is known globally as an innovator in communications planning and buying across broadcast, print, digital, mobile, social and emerging media.

PHD Ghana currently has a staff strength of 20, working out of its offices at Ridge Accra supported by OMG shared specialist business units for Digital, Trading and Finance with a diverse range of clients across industry categories, from Telecommunications to FMCGs. PHD Ghana's team is among the top users the global agency's media planning operating system, 'SOURCE. Apart from winning the team Awards in 2016 for making the top 10 ranking with a local member of staff placing in the top 3 on the global leaderboard for skillsets in 2016 and 2017.

PHD has over 4,000 staff working in over 80 offices worldwide, having been founded in London in 1990 as the first planning-led media agency. Built on a culture of thought leadership, innovation and creativity, with a philosophy of “Finding a Better Way”, PHD is today one of the world's fastest growing media and communication agency networks, placing 1st in RECMA's 2016 global new business performance league table.


Source: PHD network

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

