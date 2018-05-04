Home | News | NDP Warns NPP, NDC To Stay Away From Our Members

NDP Warns NPP, NDC To Stay Away From Our Members

Dan Soko
NDP Warns NPP, NDC To Stay Away From Our Members

The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has cautioned against what it says, is orchestrated move to infiltrate and create division in the party by their political opponents.

Mr. Habibe Hassan, Regional Coordinator for its Zongo Caucus, said they were aware of a grand scheme to divide their front and disunite the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

Addressing a press conference in Cape Coast, he asked the members and supporters to remain alert and loyal.

They should refuse to be swayed by 'juicy and empty promises' and accept to work hard to win over more voters and broaden the party's appeal to voters.

Mr. Hassan applauded the Government for setting up the Office of the Special Prosecutor and said that was indicative of its determination to fight corruption.

He, however said Ghanaians wanted to see clear policy directions on the implementation of its priority programmes.

It should act to tackle challenges facing the fee-free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Additionally, the government must deliver on the 'One Village One Dam' and 'One District One Factory' promise.

These programmes, he noted, if effectively implemented could provide the needed impetus to the country's industrialization, create jobs and reduce poverty.

Mr. Hassan also asked that close attention was paid to the development of the Zongo communities.

He said he found it refreshing that a Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development had been appointed and a Zongo Development Fund with a budgetary allocation of GH?100 million set up.

The Zongo communities had been deprived of basic social amenities - leaving the people in abject poverty, insanitary conditions and insecurity and the expectation was that their lives were going to improve.

GNA
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


$1.5m Road Safety Education: Ghana being led by mad people again- IMANI’s Bentil

May 25, 2018

Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

May 25, 2018

[Cartoon] Exclusive with GFA ‘caretaker Prez’

May 25, 2018

Rawlings urges Dogboe to maintain spiritual focus

May 25, 2018

Ghana is not industrialised to be polluted

May 25, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

May 25, 2018

Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

May 25, 2018

Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ken Ofori-Atta Is African Finance Minister Of The Year

May 23, 2018

ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

May 23, 2018

Ghana Post Company Trains NADMO Officials On GPS To Help Deal With Disasters

May 23, 2018

Ghana police open corruption probe into football chief

May 23, 2018

B/A: Police Smoke Out Robber From Hideout 

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!