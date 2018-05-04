NDP Warns NPP, NDC To Stay Away From Our Members

The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has cautioned against what it says, is orchestrated move to infiltrate and create division in the party by their political opponents.

Mr. Habibe Hassan, Regional Coordinator for its Zongo Caucus, said they were aware of a grand scheme to divide their front and disunite the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

Addressing a press conference in Cape Coast, he asked the members and supporters to remain alert and loyal.

They should refuse to be swayed by 'juicy and empty promises' and accept to work hard to win over more voters and broaden the party's appeal to voters.

Mr. Hassan applauded the Government for setting up the Office of the Special Prosecutor and said that was indicative of its determination to fight corruption.

He, however said Ghanaians wanted to see clear policy directions on the implementation of its priority programmes.

It should act to tackle challenges facing the fee-free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Additionally, the government must deliver on the 'One Village One Dam' and 'One District One Factory' promise.

These programmes, he noted, if effectively implemented could provide the needed impetus to the country's industrialization, create jobs and reduce poverty.

Mr. Hassan also asked that close attention was paid to the development of the Zongo communities.

He said he found it refreshing that a Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development had been appointed and a Zongo Development Fund with a budgetary allocation of GH?100 million set up.

The Zongo communities had been deprived of basic social amenities - leaving the people in abject poverty, insanitary conditions and insecurity and the expectation was that their lives were going to improve.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA