Late NPP Stalwart Appiah Menka Eulogized In Parliament

Accra, May 24 GNA - Parliament has eulogised the late Akenten Appiah Menka, a politician, lawyer and industrialist for his service to the country.

The MPs described him as a man of integrity, rising from a humble background to rub shoulders with the icons of society.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, led the tributes, when he made a statement on the floor of the House, extolling his sublime qualities of patriotism, courage, and simplicity.

He was an icon of complexity in simplicity, a flower of freedom that blossomed in the face of the 'rampaging forces of darkness'.

He was the man of the people, a hardworking entrepreneur, whose hallmark was excellence.

The late Appiah Menka had his secondary education at Abuakwa State College, Kibi, then to the United Kingdom (UK) and returned as lawyer.

He represented the Afigya Kwabre Constituency in Parliament in 1969.

This was after J.C. Yeboah, the elected parliamentary candidate of the then Progressive Party (PP), had died just before the elections

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said during the fiery politicqal days - when two former Heads of State - General Akwasi Amankwaah Afrifa and Gen Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, had been shot by firing squad, when there was widespread fear and the Asante Youth Association (AYA) was looking for leadership, he was the man they identified.

He added that the late Appiah-Menka did not disappoint and used his grassroots connection to bring vibrancy to the association.

As youth leader he faced serious challenges - threats to his life.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also spoke of the enormous sacrifices he made towards the establishment of the Danquah-Busia Club which later metamorphosed into the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

'Be gone now, a fulfilled live you have lived. Your saviour is near, your relief has appeared. Whilst you wrestled we saw your occasional smile, with Christ in the vessel. Be gone Uncle Apino, the rest will be afforded by you Eternal Redeemer.'

