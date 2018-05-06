Maiden Edition Of Joy Business Health & Wellness Trade Show Opens

The first ever Joy Business Health and Wellness Trade Show has opened at the Accra Digital Center in the capital, Thursday.

The three-day event which is expected to attract hundreds of people seeks to the single platform for service providers and potential buyers.

The event is under the theme 'Leveraging Research and Technology for Sustainable Health Care Access and Affordability'.

The programme focuses on general health and wellness industry specifically healthcare, pharmaceutical and herbal treatments.

Besides the opportunities the event provides, it will also discuss the latest technologies, new business and partnership to support innovation and transformation.