Dreams FC Coach Juha Pasoja Delighted With Players Performance

Dreams FC manager, Juha Pasoja has expressed delight with his side's performance as they continued their impressive run at home with a 1-0 victory over Techiman XI Wonders in week 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

“It’s nice to win the game and for me, the most important thing was the win came; what the players and the crowd did was excellent and we deserved to win.”

He spoke about what was done differently from the previous game against Medeama where the team lost 2-0.

“The strategy in the Medeama game was different because it was an away game and we tried to frustrate Medeama in the first half and build up our game in the second half. But in yesterday’s game, we went back to the basics and started to play with the diamond formation; what we have done all season.”

Manager Pasoja stated he always had confidence in his side’s ability to be victorious on the day even after a goalless first half due to the impressive play from his boys.

“I was seeing that the goal was coming so I just had to say at halftime that we continue the same but we have to cool down a little bit for the final decision in the final turd.”

A bullet header by Issah Yakubu made the difference in the tough clash against the newly promoted side on Wednesday.

[embedded content]