Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

Head coach of Oklahoma Energy FC Steve Cooke is excited with the signing of Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Energy FC announced the acquisition of the enterprising winger on a short-term contract, subject to league and federation approval.

Speaking to the club's official mouthpiece, Coach of the club Steve Cooke expressed his delight with the signing of the 27-year old and quickly highlighted the quality the Ghanaian will bring on board.

'Anytime you get to add a player with the experience and technical quality of Alhassan, it's a good thing for the club,' said Cooke.

'Kalif has played at a very high level, he's been successful at a very high level. He's been with a number of high-profile organizations and done really well with those clubs."

"I think with his ability on the ball and his ability to find a final pass and create opportunities for other people, I have no doubt he's going to be a fantastic addition to the group.'

Kalif has had spells at Portland Timbers, Bay Rowdies, Minnesota United and Georgian top-flight side Dila Gori.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com