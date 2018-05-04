'I'll Love To Be In The News Carrying A Trophy' - Kwesi Nyantakyi

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi has described recent media publications “as bad publicity” for him.

He said this when he interacted briefly with some journalists at the police headquarters on Thursday before going to the office of the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to report himself to the police as part of his bail terms.

He said he would have loved to be in the news while carrying a trophy, saying “that would have been better”, a statement which drew laughter from the police and the journalists present.

Bad publicity

Mr Nyantakyi was arrested following a complaint filed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over allegations that the GFA boss had used the names of the President and the Vice-President to extort money from some supposed investors.

Mr Nyantakyi, who was granted police enquiry bail after the police had visited his house last Wednesday, was seen at the CID Headquarters sporting a yellow and wine African print shirt and a pair of trousers to match.

He was accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Thaddeus Sory.

Although Mr Nyantakyi has enjoyed media publicity over the years, he described recent media publications “as bad publicity.”

Appeal

After visiting Nyantakyi’s house as part of investigations last Wednesday, the police are said to have taken delivery of his mobile phones and laptops.