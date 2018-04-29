Atsu Set To Return From Injury

Ghana winger, Christian Atsu has stepped-up recovery as he hopes to return from injury.

The Newcastle United man has been at the gym for rehabilitation.

The former Chelsea and FC Porto star have been out for the last four weeks after picking up the setback.

Atsu last made an appearance for the Magpies in a League match against Leicester City.

The player in an interview with NUFC TV vowed to bounce back stronger.

“I can assure you I will be better than last season for sure, and I believe when am playing the fans will see a big difference in me,” he said.

The attacker missed the final games of the 2017/18 season due to his knee injury.

I will get to my destination ???? #GodWin #GodIsTheReason pic.twitter.com/K7ZFJVAMdt — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) May 24, 2018

Atsu have been excluded from Black Stars squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Japan and Iceland.